Furious debate in Wallonia over possible cuts to child benefit

Suggestions that families in Wallonia might see a reduction in child benefits have triggered a fierce debate in the region.

In a party meeting held earlier this week, MR leader Georges-Louis Bouchez reportedly said that his party intended to look at reducing child benefits in the forthcoming budget. A recording of the meeting was obtained by Le Vif in which Bouchez was heard saying, "Child benefits - you can imagine that they are going to be cut in the Walloon budget".

Minister Adrien Dolimont refused to "confirm or deny" whether the recording was accurate.

Bouchez has previously suggested limiting the allowance for families with more than four children. Possible measures might also include reducing the amount of the allowance or further freezing of indexation in 2025.

No former proposal has been made so far, and it is not clear which measures the MR could propose.

How much money do children receive in Wallonia?

Child benefits represent hefty share of the budget in Wallonia, amounting to nearly €3 billion out of a budget of €22 billion.

In 2019, the system was regionalised, meaning different rules apply in Wallonia, Flanders, Brussels and the German-speaking community. Children in some regions receive more money than those elsewhere in Belgium.

Every child in Wallonia currently receives a fixed amount of €192,73 per month, with possible additional allowances depending on the family situation. Young people aged 18 to 24 are entitled to the allowance if certain conditions are met.

A Flemish child now receives around €10 less per month than a Walloon child.

‘Useless noise’

Suggestions that child benefit might be frozen or reduced has caused friction between MR and their coalition partners Les Engagés.

In comments to L’Echo, a spokesperson for Les Engagés stated that they have “no intention” of altering or limiting child benefits. A budget conclave between MR and Les Engagés will take place on 29 September, and the issue of child benefits is likely to be high on the agenda.

Several charities have spoken out against possible cuts to child benefits. Madeleine Guyot, Director General of the Family League, told Le Vif: “This is unacceptable. There is no saving without an impact on parents.”

Céline Nieuwenhuys, secretary general of the Federation of Social Services, said the idea of cutting child benefits was “useless noise”.

"I don't think this measure was really studied, thought out, or considered before putting it on the table, before announcing it in the media,” she told RTL.

“Today, politically, there is sometimes unnecessary noise that takes up a lot of our time," she added.

"There are very few measures to support parenthood in Belgium and we need to have young people to support the age pyramid. Freezing benefits, delaying their indexation, and stopping them after a certain number of children therefore do not seem to make any sense.”

