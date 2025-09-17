Number of dementia cases expected to rise by 40% in Flanders and Brussels

Credit: Canva

An estimated 152,000 people in Flanders and Brussels are currently living with dementia, a number projected to rise to 210,000 by 2040—a 40% increase, according to the latest figures from the Flemish Dementia Expertise Centre.

The increase is primarily attributed to ageing, as dementia affects over one in ten people aged 65 or older, more than one in five aged 80 or older, and as many as four in ten aged 90 or older.

The sharpest growth is expected in Limburg, the Noorderkempen region, and coastal areas. In contrast, large cities, where populations tend to be younger, are anticipated to experience a slower rise, though still significant: 32% in Antwerp and 38% in Ghent.

Marking World Alzheimer’s Day on Sunday, 21 September, the Flemish Dementia Expertise Centre is launching a campaign called "2 for the price of 1," emphasising the message: "What is good for your heart is good for your brain." The initiative aims to encourage a brain-healthy lifestyle.

