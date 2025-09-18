EU losing climate leadership role would be 'shameful' - Greenpeace

The European Commission headquarters in Brussels. Credit: Greenpeace

The European Union risks attending the COP30 climate summit in Brazil empty-handed, warned Greenpeace on Thursday.

The climate group's statement comes as European environment ministers continue discussions on the bloc’s climate goals for 2035 and 2040.

Negotiations among EU environment ministers on Thursday remain ongoing. By November, they are expected to present a detailed plan at the UN climate summit in Brazil on how to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

Currently, ministers are reviewing a draft declaration that proposes emissions reductions ranging from 66.3% to 72.5%. However, Greenpeace has raised concerns that these targets may fall short.

The environmental group points to challenges related to economics and industry. "Our governments seem more concerned about Europe’s ‘competitiveness’ than the continent’s livability," said Joeri Thijs, spokesperson for Greenpeace Belgium.

Greenpeace warns that failing to present concrete plans at the summit amounts to shirking responsibility. "Every delay and every fraction of a degree of warming costs lives and undermines the health and security of citizens," added Thijs.

The EU has long been considered a leader in the fight against climate change.

"Arriving in Belém empty-handed and abandoning our role as a global climate leader would be disgraceful, given Europe’s historic responsibility for the climate crisis," said Thijs.

Belgium’s position within the EU talks is also unclear, according to Greenpeace. Disagreements among Belgian regions weaken the country’s influence in shaping the European stance on climate action.

