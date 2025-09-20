Students 'cannot continue studying in higher education' under new funding rules

Students protesting on the streets of Brussels. Credit: Néo Denzay

Around a thousand students gathered in Brussels on 17 September to protest the effects of the 'Décret Paysage', a reform of higher education funding introduced by former minister Valérie Glatigny (MR).

The demonstration, organised by the Fédération des Étudiants Francophones (FEF), highlighted growing concerns over the number of students deemed ineligible for government funding and the lack of immediate government action.

A delegation of students met with Minister of Higher Education Elisabeth Degryse (Les Engagés), but left the meeting with no concrete solutions. Minister Degryse reportedly promised that adjustments would be made under the future 'Décret Parcours', but for many students, the timeline of one to two years is far too long.

The protest comes a year after a one-year moratorium temporarily eased the consequences of the decree. However, political changes in Brussels meant that the decree was reinstated without modification, leaving current students trapped between old and future rules.

A generation at risk

Among those affected is Marie-Rose, a law student at ULB. She claims to have endured years of struggle with housing instability, health issues, and financial hardship.

Forced to leave home at 19 after a family breakup, she relied on small grants and living in sublets to continue her studies. Despite successfully completing 30 credits in law and passing nearly all her practical work, she lost her social aid from the Public Centres for Social Welfare (CPAS) due to the decree’s rules on fundability.

"I no longer feel joy in completing my courses - only relief that I can remain fundable," Marie-Rose told The Brussels Times. She now works 85 hours per month as a massage therapist to cover rent and living costs. Without a resolution, she cannot register for the current academic year and may have to wait years or study abroad to continue her dream of becoming an investigating judge.

The rules behind the struggle

Adam Assaoui, President of the FEF, has outlined the mechanics of the decree: students must pass a minimum number of credits each year to remain eligible for funding. Under the tightened rules introduced in 2021, failing one or two courses over multiple years can render a student ineligible for financial support, effectively barring them from continuing higher education.

"Many assume a student who is ineligible for funding can pay their way, but that’s not true," Assaoui said. "They simply cannot continue studying in higher education under these rules."

'Décret Parcours'

In response to the demonstration, Minister Elisabeth Degryse met with a delegation from the FEF, including two students and the president, who shared their experiences of being deemed ineligible for funding.

According to her spokesperson Marc Debont, the minister acknowledged their testimonies and confirmed that she has been working for several months on the new 'Décret Parcours'.

The text, expected to be submitted to government in the coming weeks after discussion with coalition partners, aims to provide greater clarity on academic success requirements and to clearly distinguish between student achievement and funding eligibility.

Ongoing mobilisation

The FEF is calling for exceptional revisions to funding regulations to prevent exclusions and protect students attending institutions under exemptions.

Despite police presence at the protest, further demonstrations are planned for 30 September, the date marking the end of university registrations. Students are demanding both an extension of the moratorium and rapid consultation on the upcoming 'Décret Parcours', in hopes of ensuring accessible higher education for all.

