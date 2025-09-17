Students lose out as universities cut financial aid in Brussels

Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

Around 500 students from French-speaking higher education institutions protested in Brussels on Wednesday against stricter eligibility requirements for financial support.

The demonstration was organised by the Fédération des étudiants francophones (FEF). According to the group, thousands of students could lose access to funding from the French Community due to the reinstatement of criteria introduced in 2021 by Minister Valérie Glatigny.

These criteria had been temporarily relaxed last academic year thanks to an alternative majority of PS-Ecolo and PTB but are now back in effect.

FEF President Adam Assaoui called on Minister-President Elisabeth Degryse, who oversees higher education, to extend last year’s moratorium or encourage institutions to grant exceptions. This, he said, would allow affected students to continue their studies.

The exact number of students impacted is unknown, as no official statistics are available. However, FEF has launched a website, www.nonfinancable.be, where affected individuals can report their cases. By Wednesday afternoon, just under 1,500 students had registered on the site.

