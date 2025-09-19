Brussels Government: Liberals invite parties to negotiate multi-year regional budget

Brussels MR leader David Leisterh. Credit: Belga

The right-wing liberal party, MR, is inviting the leading French-speaking parties and the Dutch-speaking parties of the outgoing government to negotiate a multi-year budget for the Region, announced Brussels MR leader David Leisterh in a brief statement on Friday morning.

Amid the financial challenges of the Region and the political deadlock in the government formation, MR is inviting to the negotiation the socialists PS, the centrists Les Engagés, the Dutch-speaking green party Groen, liberals Open VLD and the socialists Vooruit.

According to Leisterh, this invitation is made "pending the establishment of a Dutch-speaking majority," which is yet to be formed.

Leisterh also specified that this budget must respond, "not out of ideological choice but out of economic necessity, to the imperatives of achieving a €1 billion deficit reduction by 2029 through structural savings measures on current expenditure and investment expenditure, while ensuring that tax revenues are optimised without imposing new taxes on households and the Brussels economic fabric."

The Liberal leader finally indicated that no further comments would be made in order to preserve the chances of success of this latest attempt at political cooperation since the June 2024 elections.

