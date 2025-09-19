Person stabbed in central Brussels

A police officer with a gun. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

A person was injured following a knife attack on Friday morning in central Brussels, said the spokesperson for the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office, Laura Demullier, on Friday afternoon.

Local police were called at around 06:15 to respond to an incident with a knife on Avenue Anspach, according to Demullier. "One person was injured in the attack. The victim was taken to the hospital and their life is not in danger," she added.

The suspect was arrested by the authorities. He is already known to the police for various offences.

The public prosecutor's office has been informed of the incident and has opened an investigation.

