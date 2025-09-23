Belgium second biggest exporter of banned pesticides in EU

A farmer uses a tractor to pull a hoeing machine to perform mechanical weeding as part of cultivation practices using fewer pesticides at a potatoes farm in Saint-Jean-d'Illac, southwestern France, on May 22, 2025. Using less fertilizer and fewer pesticides in his fields bordered by the pine trees of the Landes region, Samuel Allix wants to care for his environment as much as for his potatoes. Leading producer of fresh potatoes in the Gironde region, Allix is reaping the rewards of nearly 40 years of effort, in harmony with the land and technical advances. Philippe LOPEZ / AFP

Belgium was the second-largest exporter of banned pesticides within the European Union in 2024, behind Germany, according to a new report.

Over 16,000 tonnes of banned pesticides were exported from Belgium, the report by Public Eye and Unearthed states.

Across the EU, nearly 122,000 tonnes substances, banned from use within Europe, were sold abroad last year – a 50% increase compared to 2018.

These chemicals, banned due to their proven dangers, can still be legally produced in the EU for export to countries such as those in Mercosur (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay) and the United States.

Among the substances exported are dichloropropene, a pesticide banned in the EU since 2007 and used in fruit and vegetable farming, and fipronil, an insecticide prohibited in 2017 for its harmful effects on pollinators.

Olivier De Schutter, former UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food and current UN Rapporteur on Human Rights and Extreme Poverty, condemned this practice as “unacceptable” and labelled it “environmental racism”.

Related News