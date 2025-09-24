Ex-policeman to face six years in jail over alleged rape and sexual assault

A police officer with a gun. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

A former police officer is facing six years in prison after prosecutors accused him of raping one woman and sexually assaulting another during a night out in Brussels.

The offences date back to February 2021, when the man identified as D.F. was still serving as a police officer.

The prosecutor told the Brussels criminal court on Wednesday that his position made the case even more serious, stressing that "his role demanded complete integrity and he knew the rules".

The court heard that D.F. resigned from the force to avoid disciplinary action once the allegations became known.

Both women met him during a night out. Along with their flatmates, the group returned to the women's home after drinking heavily. Neither victim remembers what happened next.

Their flatmates later testified about the events of the evening, and the two women filed a complaint at a sexual violence crisis centre (CPVS) soon after. Medical reports showed one of them had injuries consistent with sexual assault. Blood tests on both victims came back positive for GHB, a powerful psychoactive drug.

In court, D.F. initially claimed to have "no memory" of non-consensual sex with one of the women, or of kissing the second without her agreement. He eventually admitted both were in no state to give consent due to alcohol.

His lawyer did not dispute the allegations but argued that her client had been drinking heavily at the time. She asked the judges to consider probation with a suspended sentence, saying: "I ask you to believe him when he says it was a period in his life when he drank too much."

The court will deliver its verdict at a later date.

Related News