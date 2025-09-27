Cyclists launch Europe tour to stand up against pesticide use

People demonstrating against the use of pesticides killing bees in 2007. Credit: Belga/ Sebastien Pirlet

A group of activist cyclists has embarked on a three-year tour across Europe to advocate for an EU-wide ban on pesticides and promote sustainable farming practices.

The initiative, named the “Odyssée pour notre santé” (Odyssey for Our Health), is supported by Belgian mutual health insurance providers, including Solidaris and the Christian Mutuality. It aims to raise awareness about the health risks of pesticides and highlight the importance of organic alternatives.

The journey began with an inaugural week-long tour through Wallonia, running from 27 September to 3 October. The route includes stops in Braives (28 September), Liège (29 September), Namur-Gembloux (30 September), Surice-Philippeville (1 October), Charleroi (2 October) and Mons (3 October).

At each stop, local partners are hosting events such as fanfare performances, clown shows, and stalls offering organic snacks. The programme also features testimonials from pesticide victims, roundtable discussions with farmers, and debates involving politicians and experts. The goal is to connect pesticide use to health risks and advocate for a sustainable agricultural model.

Martin Rieussec-Fournier, one of the organisers, underlined the urgency of banning pesticides. “It took a century to ban asbestos, even though its dangers were known as early as 1906. Today, more than 90,000 Europeans still die annually because of it. We cannot allow pesticides to follow the same path.”

Elise Derroitte, vice-president of the Christian Mutuality, emphasised the importance of reducing pesticide use. “By cutting down on pesticides, we can prevent diseases, protect biodiversity, and ensure access to healthy food for everyone,” she said.

Following the launch in Wallonia, the cyclists plan to continue their journey across Europe for the next three years. At every stop, they will press local policymakers and engage citizens to rally around a robust, sustainable agricultural model—one that prioritises health, farmers, and nature.

