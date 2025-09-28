Teenager stabbed to death in Antwerp

Credit: Belga

A 18-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Saturday night in Mol, the Antwerp prosecutor’s office confirmed on Sunday.

The attack occurred near the train station on Corbiestraat. Emergency services attempted to resuscitate the victim at the scene, but he later died in hospital.

A 17-year-old boy was also injured during the confrontation.

The prosecutor’s office believes the crime may have been linked to a dispute between the victims and another group of youths earlier in the evening.

Three minors, two aged 15 and one aged 16, from Mol and Limburg, have been taken into custody. They will be questioned by a juvenile judge.

An investigation into the homicide has been launched.

