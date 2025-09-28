Sunday 28 September 2025
Police identify victim of attempted murder in Brussels

By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Brussels North station. Credit: Belga

The federal police have identified the victim of an attempted murder that took place in broad daylight at Brussels-North station.

The incident occurred on Monday, 22 September, when a woman allegedly tried to strangle another woman with a headscarf around 17:40. There was a second victim involved as well. The police managed to arrest the suspect.

As part of the investigation, the police had been seeking to identify one of the victims. According to a police statement, the woman is between 25 and 30 years old, has long brown hair, and wears glasses. At the time of the attack, she was wearing jeans, a light-coloured jacket, and was carrying a black shoulder bag along with a black handbag with white patterns.

The woman has now been identified, but little is known about the exact circumstances surrounding the double attempted murder at Brussels-North station. The investigation continues.

