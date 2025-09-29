Brussels Airlines' parent company to cut 4,000 jobs

A Brussels Airlines plane. Credit: Belga

Lufthansa has announced plans to cut 4,000 administrative jobs by 2030.

The international aviation group, which owns Brussels Airlines, made the announcement on Monday.

The company stated that processes will be digitalised, automated, and consolidated.

Most of the job cuts will take place in Germany, according to a press release from the company.

The impact on Brussels Airlines is not yet clear, but the airline assumes "it will be limited," according to a statement.

Brussels Airlines had nearly 3,800 employees at the end of June, while the Lufthansa Group employed approximately 103,000.

