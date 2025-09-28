Drones circle above Denmark ahead of EU summit

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Unidentified drones have been spotted for a second consecutive night over military sites in Denmark, the Danish Armed Forces reported on Sunday.

In a statement, the military confirmed drones were observed at multiple sites overnight, adding that “several resources have been deployed” in response.

No further details about the incidents or the military’s actions were disclosed. Local media reported that no airports were closed overnight.

Since 22 September, mysterious drone activity in Denmark and Norway has led to several airport closures, with Copenhagen suggesting potential Russian involvement.

On Saturday, the Danish military said unidentified drones were seen over “several military sites” overnight from Friday to Saturday but declined to release additional details.

Police confirmed that “one or two drones” were spotted on Friday evening near and above the military base in Karup, the largest in the country. The base houses all military helicopters, airspace surveillance, flight training, and support operations.

In response to the intrusions, NATO has heightened its vigilance in the Baltic region, a spokesperson for the defence alliance announced.

These measures include deploying various intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance platforms, as well as at least one air defence frigate in the area west of Russia, said NATO spokesperson Martin O’Donnell during a press conference late Saturday night.

Copenhagen is set to host a European Union summit on Wednesday and Thursday, gathering heads of government.

