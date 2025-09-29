Child reportedly loses fingers in firework incident in Brussels

Credit: Belga / Virginie Lefour

A child was seriously injured by exploding fireworks on Sunday evening at Place du Conseil in Anderlecht, according to La Capitale and confirmed by the Brussels Fire Brigade.

The incident reportedly occurred around 19:15. The child was allegedly playing with the fireworks when they unexpectedly exploded in their hands.

As a result of the explosion, the child reportedly lost several fingers. Emergency services, including a medical intervention team and an ambulance, transported the victim to the hospital.

Walter Derieuw, spokesperson for the Fire Brigade, confirmed the dispatch of emergency services to Place du Conseil.

"According to the emergency call, a firecracker or fireworks detonated in the hand. The caller also reported that the victim lost several fingers in the accident. The exact circumstances remain unclear," he said.

