€200,000 BMW stolen in Belgium found by police near Moroccan border

The stolen BMW was seized by Spanish Police. Credit: Guardia Civil.

A top-of-the-range BMW which was reported as stolen in Belgium has been intercepted by police in the Spanish enclave of Melilla in North Africa.

The BMW 740 XDrive, which is worth an estimated €200,000, was intercepted by Spanish police during border checks at the port of Melilla. Officers reportedly spotted the car as it disembarked from a ferry recently arrived from the Spanish city of Malaga.

Police checked the documents and realised the car, which had German registration plates, had been reported as stolen in Belgium and was flagged with an international search warrant.

The female driver of the car has been arrested and the car has been impounded by the Spanish authorities.

According to Melilla Actualidad, Melilla, which borders with Morocco, is frequently used as a transit point for stolen vehicles from Europe.

Until 1995, Melilla was a municipality of Malaga, but along with the nearby Spanish enclave of Ceuta, is now designated as an autonomous city .

