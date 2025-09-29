Vape dispute may have triggered fatal stabbing in Antwerp

Antwerp police car. Credit: Belga

The fatal stabbing in Mol, which left an 18-year-old dead, allegedly stemmed from a dispute over a vape, according to Mayor Wim Caeyers on Radio 1’s De Ochtend on Monday.

The incident occurred late Saturday night near the train station in Mol, in the province of Antwerp. Emergency services attempted to resuscitate the victim on the scene, but he later died in the hospital. A 17-year-old boy was also injured in the confrontation.

Mayor Caeyers described the events as involving "particularly trivial matters," making the crime, in his words, "even more repugnant." He called it "a dark day for our municipality."

Caeyers confirmed that the altercation appeared to revolve around a vape. The suspects, aged 15 and 16, allegedly wielded a knife, similar to other violent incidents involving youths in recent weeks.

"It’s alarming," he said. “I fear this is becoming a trend across Flanders. We must keep working to reach young people and stress that aggression is never acceptable, and possessing a weapon is completely out of the question."

Further discussions with the chief of police will take place to explore additional measures for addressing the hotspots near the station and in the nightlife district.

