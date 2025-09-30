De Wever meets social partners for the first time since February

Prime Minister Bart De Wever. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

Prime Minister Bart De Wever held a meeting on Tuesday morning with social partners who are members of the Group of Ten, a group composed of representatives of trade unions and employers' groups.

This was their first meeting since February, according to the FGTB and CSC trade unions. The Prime Minister has committed to consulting the social partners more regularly.

Several social issues were on the agenda for the meeting, as was the federal budget, which is currently being discussed within the government.

"Everyone was able to express their concerns," said ACV/CSC President Ann Vermorgen. "The CSC has already expressed its concern about the pension reform."

Gert Truyens, president of the union ACLVB/CGSLB, welcomed the fact that this meeting was finally taking place but called for the initiative to be repeated more often.

"We emphasised purchasing power, the impact of pension legislation and the need for a proactive and joint approach to challenges such as artificial intelligence. We are consulting the agendas and expect to continue the consultation," said Truyens.

It was also reported that the Federal Planning Bureau is conducting a study on the impact of flexi-jobs. This system and its impact on social security raise a number of questions.

Employment Minister David Clarinval also attended the meeting on Tuesday. "I would like to emphasise once again the crucial importance of social dialogue," said Clarinval after the meeting.

