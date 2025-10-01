Man on trial for killing wife found dead at home

Illustrative image of police tape. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

A man from West Flanders who was due to appear in court for the death of his wife was found dead in his home on Wednesday.

Emergency services received a call at around 10:00 about an injured person at Gotelaar in Roeselare. Upon arrival, they discovered the lifeless body of Daniël Devriese.

The 80-year-old man shot and killed his wife, Maria Degryse, in January 2023 at their home. Investigations revealed that their marriage had been troubled for some time.

It was reported that Maria had been planning to leave Devriese. On the morning of the incident, a heated argument allegedly took place between the couple.

Devriese admitted to fetching a revolver from the bedroom but claimed that three shots were fired accidentally during a struggle.

While awaiting his trial, which was set to begin next Friday, he had been placed under house arrest with an ankle monitor. Authorities suspect that his death was a case of suicide.

Anyone having suicidal thoughts can contact the Suicide Prevention Centre hotline at 0800/32/123. The service is anonymous, free and available 24/7. More information can be found here.

The English mental health support (CHS) Helpline can be reached at 0264/84/014. The French-speaking Un pass dans l'impasse helpline can be reached at 0817/77/150. In Flanders, the helpline 1813 can be reached 24/7.

