Brussel police seizes nearly 3,000 packets of illegal cigarettes

Police in Brussels seized a large quantity of counterfeit cigarettes and banned cosmetic products near the MaBru morning market on Sunday, 28 September.
The operation was carried out in partnership with the City of Brussels and the Federal Public Health Service.
Officers discovered several vendors selling illegal goods, including 2,896 packs of counterfeit cigarettes with an estimated market value of €14,000.
Additionally, 200 perfumes and other cosmetic products containing ingredients deemed harmful were confiscated.
Authorities also seized 200 rolls of counterfeit Brussels-Capital Region rubbish bags, which were being sold illegally by an individual.
Related News
- 'There are fights and trouble every night': Brussels shopkeepers weigh in on city's alcohol ban
- Police identify victim of attempted murder in Brussels
- €200,000 BMW stolen in Belgium found by police near Moroccan border
- Belgian woman, 82, accused of abducting children and placing them for adoption as ‘orphans’