Greenpeace activist block gas terminal at Zeebrugge port

LNG terminal in the Port of Zeebrugge. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

During a Greenpeace action on Wednesday, around seventy activists blocked the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the port of Zeebrugge, halting the entry of any tankers.

Activists avoided police and coastguard patrols by hiding at various locations in Zeebrugge while awaiting the departure of an LNG tanker.

As soon as the tanker left, they moved into the water using rubber boats and kayaks, displaying slogans like "Putin & Trump, they love gas – you pay the price" and "Stop fossil gas."

The protest was a coordinated international effort, with Belgian activists joined by participants from seventeen countries, including Ukraine. The LNG arriving in Zeebrugge serves Europe, with Germany being a key consumer.

Greenpeace spokesperson Joeri Thijs, present at the scene, criticised Europe’s reliance on fossil gas, calling it detrimental to the climate. "Despite this, long-term contracts are being signed, and LNG tankers from the US and Russia dock here daily," he said.

Thijs argued that Belgium’s imports of Russian LNG indirectly support the war in Ukraine. "Since the invasion, Belgium has spent €6.2 billion on Russian LNG, compared to €3.2 billion in aid for Ukraine," he said.

The organisation also opposes imports from the United States, highlighting that the gas is extracted through fracking, which it deems even more harmful to the environment. The protest’s focus on both Putin and Trump reflects this dual criticism.

