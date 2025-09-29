Ukrainian president proposes joint anti-aircraft shield to European allies

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Belga/Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed building a joint air defence shield with European allies to protect against Russian threats.

Zelensky made the proposal on Monday during his address to the Security Forum in Warsaw. This follows multiple airspace violations in Poland and the Baltic states, which have raised significant concerns across the region.

NATO suspects that these airspace breaches might be attempts by Russia to test the readiness and resolve of the Western alliance. Ukraine has previously expressed its willingness to share its expertise in countering aerial threats.

"Ukraine proposes to Poland and all our partners to create a joint, fully reliable shield against Russian aerial threats," Zelenskyy stated in a video message. "It is achievable. Ukraine can counter all types of Russian drones and missiles, and if we collaborate in the region, we will have sufficient weapons and production capacity."

Kyiv has also announced plans to send troops and engineers to train their Polish counterparts.

Defence cooperation is a key focus of discussions at the Warsaw forum. Late last week, several European member states indicated their intention to begin constructing a "drone wall." However, Germany’s Defence Minister Boris Pistorius cautioned in Warsaw that this would be a "long-term process."

