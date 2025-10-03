Fifteen suspicious drones spotted above Belgian military base

Illustration image of Belgian Defence training in Elsenborn, on Tuesday 18 October 2022. Credit: Belga/Francoise Peiffer

Last night, 15 suspicious drones were sighted over a Belgian military base in Elsenborn, on the border with Germany. The Defence Ministry is investigating the incident.

The site in Elsenborn is an army training camp, which includes a security zone where shooting exercises are held and drone testing is conducted on a 28 km² military site.

The drones were spotted by a test setup for drone detection that was accidentally placed there. After the sighting, the drones reportedly flew from the Netherlands to Germany, where they were also observed by the police in the small German town of Düren, VRT reports.

Where the drones came from and who operated them is not yet clear. The Defence Ministry is investigating the incident, they confirmed to Belga News Agency.

The mayor of the municipality of Bütgenbach (of which Elsenborn is part), Daniel Franzen, was not aware of a drone threat. However, he did report that a drone had been deployed to locate a lost horse in the region.

In recent days and weeks, airports in Denmark, Norway, and Poland have suspended flights after drones were spotted in their airspace. Last night, air traffic at Munich Airport was also temporarily halted after drones were spotted.

Related News