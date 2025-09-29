Airport in Norway closed after drone sightings

Illustrative image of a drone. Credit: Belga

A flight from Oslo to Bardufoss Airport in northern Norway was diverted on Sunday evening following reports of drone activity near the airport.

Eivind Hammer Myhre, a spokesperson for Norwegian Air, confirmed the incident to Norwegian broadcaster NRK and tabloid Verdens Gang (VG). Bardufoss Airport has been closed, as confirmed by airport operator Avinor.

Earlier on Sunday, another flight bound for Brønnøysund Airport, also in Norway, was diverted due to drone sightings. That flight was travelling from Bodø to Trondheim, according to NRK.

Similar disruptions have occurred at other airports in recent days. On Monday, Oslo Gardermoen Airport, near Norway’s capital, and Copenhagen Kastrup Airport, near Denmark’s capital, were both shut for several hours after drones were spotted.

Aalborg Airport in Denmark also experienced closures on Wednesday and again overnight on Thursday after suspected drone activity was reported.

Drone sightings near Danish military sites were also reported on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The Danish government has not ruled out the possibility of Russian involvement, though Moscow has denied any connection.

Next week, Denmark will ban all civilian drone flights over its territory to ensure safety during the European summit. European leaders are set to meet in Copenhagen on Wednesday and Thursday.

The German military will assist with summit security, and NATO will increase surveillance in the Baltic region.

