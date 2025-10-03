Belgian cybersecurity sector looking for 4,000 experts amid talent shortage

Inside the centre for cyber security in Belgium. Credit: Belga/Hatim Kaghat

The Belgian cybersecurity sector expects to double its revenue by 2030 and is seeking 4,000 new employees to support this growth, according to industry federation Agoria.

Between 2021 and 2024, the sector’s revenue grew by 65%, rising from €1.58 billion to €2.61 billion, according to Agoria. The sector also saw its added value increase by over 50%, reaching €915 million.

Employment growth in the sector has been significant. The number of full-time jobs rose by 52% in three years, reaching 9,750 positions in 2024. Across 732 companies and organisations, demand for skilled professionals remains high.

Despite this growth, the sector is facing a severe talent shortage. The vacancy rate for cybersecurity roles stands at 12.4%, with 4,000 positions currently unfilled. This is significantly higher than the vacancy rate in general IT (5.3%) and across the Belgian economy as a whole (3.9%).

Many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remain under-invested in cybersecurity. This is concerning, given that the number of cyberattacks increased by 165% in 2025, reaching an average of 275 attacks per day, according to a report from cybersecurity company Checkpoint.

Agoria is calling for targeted support measures to help SMEs improve their defences. The federation also advocates for stronger public-private partnerships and greater investment in cybersecurity training. Schools, it says, must begin incorporating cybersecurity education earlier in their curriculums.

