Police deploy tear gas and water cannon as Gaza protest turns violent in Brussels

Police are seen in front of the European Parliament during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Brussels, on Thursday 02 October 2025. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

Four people were arrested on Thursday evening following protests in support of the Gaza humanitarian flotilla, Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police confirmed.

The individuals were placed at the disposal of the public prosecutor’s office and will be questioned by an investigative judge.

Two other individuals were temporarily detained but have since been released.

According to police estimates, approximately 4,000 people gathered on Thursday at the Foreign Ministry to protest Israel’s interception of the humanitarian flotilla.

Around 5 pm, protesters left the ministry and marched towards the Place du Luxembourg. During the march, police reported incidents of graffiti, projectiles being thrown, and the destruction of traffic signs.

By 7:30 pm, 600 demonstrators moved towards the Place de la Bourse. Police noted further disruption, including protesters entering tunnels, blocking traffic, and causing additional damage.

To ensure public safety, police temporarily closed several roads and tunnels. They reported projectiles targeting officers and damage inside the Porte de Namur tunnel. Tear gas was deployed to restore public order.

Meanwhile, about 100 protestors remained at the Place du Luxembourg, refusing to leave despite repeated police requests. After difficult negotiations, a federal police water cannon was deployed to disperse the crowd. Calm was restored by around 11 pm.

“Police deeply regret these acts of violence, which have no place in a peaceful protest. We remain committed to dialogue and the safety of all citizens,” the police stated.

