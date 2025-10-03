Brussels doctor on why she joined the Gaza flotilla

The boat Conscience leaving Italy. Credit: Handout.

Dr. Hanne Bosselaers, a general practitioner with Médecine pour le Peuple in Molenbeek, is currently on board the Conscience, a humanitarian vessel heading towards Gaza as part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.

The 70-meter ship, which departed from southern Italy earlier this week, carries around 80 passengers - doctors, nurses, and journalists from around the world - along with food, medicines, and medical equipment intended for the besieged enclave. On Thursday afternoon, they reached the island of Crete in Greece.

Bosselaers, who worked in Gaza in 2013 with the Palestinian health organisation Al Awda, explained to The Brussels Times that she joined the flotilla to show solidarity with her colleagues in Gaza. “Many have lost their hospitals, clinics, cultural centres, and even their lives, while others have been kidnapped. We cannot stay passive while our colleagues and patients in Gaza are targeted.”

Two Belgians intercepted

The Conscience is attempting to reach Gaza despite the high risk of interception. On 1 October, Israel intercepted ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla, detaining participants including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Belgian human rights lawyer Alexis Deswaef, and Brussels activist Latifa Gharbaoui.

Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the vessels had been "safely stopped" and passengers were being transported to an Israeli port. It added that the navy had told the vessels to change course as they were "approaching an active combat zone".

Until Wednesday night, Bosselaers was still in contact with Deswaef and Gharbaoui, but she says she lost connection with them when they were intercepted by the Israeli armed forces.