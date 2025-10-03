Brussels doctor on why she joined the Gaza flotilla

Dr. Hanne Bosselaers, a general practitioner with Médecine pour le Peuple in Molenbeek, is currently on board the Conscience, a humanitarian vessel heading towards Gaza as part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition.
The 70-meter ship, which departed from southern Italy earlier this week, carries around 80 passengers - doctors, nurses, and journalists from around the world - along with food, medicines, and medical equipment intended for the besieged enclave. On Thursday afternoon, they reached the island of Crete in Greece.
Bosselaers, who worked in Gaza in 2013 with the Palestinian health organisation Al Awda, explained to The Brussels Times that she joined the flotilla to show solidarity with her colleagues in Gaza. “Many have lost their hospitals, clinics, cultural centres, and even their lives, while others have been kidnapped. We cannot stay passive while our colleagues and patients in Gaza are targeted.”
Two Belgians intercepted
The Conscience is attempting to reach Gaza despite the high risk of interception. On 1 October, Israel intercepted ships from the Global Sumud Flotilla, detaining participants including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, Belgian human rights lawyer Alexis Deswaef, and Brussels activist Latifa Gharbaoui.
Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the vessels had been "safely stopped" and passengers were being transported to an Israeli port. It added that the navy had told the vessels to change course as they were "approaching an active combat zone".
Until Wednesday night, Bosselaers was still in contact with Deswaef and Gharbaoui, but she says she lost connection with them when they were intercepted by the Israeli armed forces.
'We are acting within our rights'
Despite the risks, Bosselaers insists the mission is necessary. “We are unarmed civilians, acting within our rights, bringing humanitarian aid. If governments don’t act, then the people must. There are mobilisations and demonstrations around the world. Even if we don’t make it, the flotilla has already succeeded in drawing international attention to what is happening in Gaza.”
Bosselaers is concerned the Belgian government is not doing enough to help those on the flotilla. “Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) says he will use diplomacy to free the two Belgian hostages, but that is just the bare minimum,” she stated.
Prévot said on Wednesday evening that consular assistance has been mobilised and urged the Israeli government to respect international law, including maritime law.
Bosselaers expects the Conscience to attempt arrival on 7 October, if it manages to pass through Israeli waters. The ship’s passengers have been trained in non-violent resistance in case of interception.
“If it happens, we will all gather in one place on the boat. We will not resist physically, but we resist with our ideas and our determination to break the blockade and bring help to the people of Gaza,” Bosselaers said.
A return to Gaza
Having spent five months in Gaza over a decade ago, she has maintained close ties with her colleagues there and even attempted to return, but was never granted passage by Israel.
Over the years, she continued to support the Al-Awda health organisation. Today, she says, conditions are worse than ever. “Israel is destroying Gaza’s health system entirely. Hospitals are besieged, including Al-Shifa, the last major one in Gaza City. My colleagues are making desperate calls for help. We can’t just remain spectators.”
As the Conscience sails past Crete and continues toward Gaza, Bosselaers remains resolute. “We are determined, and we are not alone,” she said.