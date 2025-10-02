Belgium summons Israeli ambassador following interception of Gaza aid flotilla

Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Belgium summoned the Israeli ambassador following the interception of humanitarian boats carrying Belgian nationals by the Israeli Navy, the foreign minister’s office announced on Thursday.

Several Belgian citizens who were on board of the Gaza-bound vessels were arrested on Wednesday. Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot stated that the safety, rights, and unimpeded return of these individuals remain his "top priority."

Reports indicate that all 44 boats in the flotilla were stopped by Israeli forces, however this remains unclear. Efforts by Belgian diplomats to contact the arrested citizens have so far failed, as those onboard reportedly threw their phones overboard during the interception.

Belgium’s foreign ministry has consulted with representatives of the flotilla in the country to discuss possible actions. It is expected that the detained Belgians will be taken to a detention centre after being brought ashore at the port of Ashdod, south of Tel Aviv.

Consular assistance will be made available to the detainees. Belgian embassy officials in Tel Aviv plan to visit them and discuss how they wish to be supported, though diplomatic options remain limited, according to the minister’s office.

Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot is scheduled to address the matter in a plenary session on Thursday afternoon.

Israel's war on Gaza was triggered after Hamas launched a terror attack into Israel, killing 1,200 people, and taking 251 hostage, in October 2023. The ensuing Israeli offensive has so far killed over 65,000 Palestinians and injured more than 160,000.

Related News