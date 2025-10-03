Dutchman extradited to Belgium over shooting of teenager in Ostend flat

The shooting took place in a flat on Voorhavenlaan, Ostend. Credit: Google.

A 25-year-old Dutchman was extradited to Belgium earlier this week as part of an investigation into a shooting that left a 17-year-old from Ostend critically injured.

The incident happened on 28 August at around 04:00 when gunfire erupted in a flat on Voorhavenlaan in Ostend, leaving the teenage victim in critical condition. He was rushed to hospital for urgent treatment.

After the shooting, the suspects fled towards the Netherlands. However, their vehicle’s licence plate was detected by a border camera near the Dutch town of Woensdrecht. This triggered a high-speed chase, which ended on the A16 motorway near Lage Zwaluwe in North Brabant province. Four Dutch nationals, all in their twenties, were arrested.

One of the suspects, a 25-year-old man, has since been extradited to Belgium. Following questioning, he was charged by a Bruges investigating judge with attempted murder. Although he is not believed to have fired the weapon, he has invoked his right to remain silent. The investigation continues to determine his exact role.

On Friday, the suspect appeared before the Bruges council chamber, which extended his detention by one month. His lawyer did not file an appeal against the decision. The case is reportedly linked to the drug trade, according to the public prosecutor’s office.

