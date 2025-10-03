All flights cancelled at Charleroi Airport on 14 October

The entrance of the Brussels South Charleroi Airport (BSCA) in Gosselies, Charleroi, were a strike in ongoing, on Thursday 12 September 2024. The full flight schedule of Thursday morning has been cancelled, after a strike action of the operational personnel. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR

All flights to and from Charleroi Airport (BSCA) will be cancelled on 14 October due to a planned strike.

Affected passengers will be contacted in the coming days for rebooking or a refund, the airport confirmed on Friday.

"Due to the national day of action planned for Tuesday, October 14, as part of a joint union front, and the lack of staff present to ensure safe operations, all flights scheduled to and from Charleroi Airport on that day will be canceled," said the airport's spokesperson, Nathalie Pierard.

Brussels Airport also affected

On Tuesday, Brussels Airport in Zaventem announced that no flights would take off from the capital on 14 October as a result of the national day of strike action.

Several airport staff members and security service providers are expected to participate in the strike.

In a statement, Brussels Airport said the airport, in consultation with the relevant airlines, had decided to cancel departing passenger flights. Affected passengers will be contacted by their airlines directly in the upcoming days and told of their options.

It is currently unclear to what extent flights arriving at Brussels Airport will be impacted by the strikes, but the airport warned that cancellations on some arriving flights are still possible.

