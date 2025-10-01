Bomb threat on plane at Brussels Airport

Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

On Wednesday morning, there was a bomb threat on an aircraft at Brussels Airport, as confirmed by the airport and the federal police following a report on VRT NWS.

A runway was closed for a short period of time and three flights were diverted due to the threat. The aircraft was evacuated and taken to a remote location at Brussels Airport, where it is currently still being searched, according to the airport.

The aircraft was set to fly to Berlin, with the flight number SN2581, on behalf of Brussels Airlines. The plane is an Air Baltic Airbus A220, which is flying for Brussels Airlines until the end of October.

Brussels Airport was informed about the possible threat on Wednesday morning by the federal police.

A spokesperson for the airport confirmed that the passengers and crew members were taken to safety and that the "disruption is now over."

"Brussels Airlines has called in a Special Assistance Team to take care of all passengers and crew members," said a spokesperson for the airline.

Related News

This article was corrected at 12:38 to clarify that the aircraft is still being searched and to add more information.