Numerous flights cancelled at Amsterdam airport due to weather

Tailwings of airplanes of Dutch airline company KLM at the Amsterdam-Schipol international airport. Credit: AFP

Over 70 departing flights were cancelled at Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands on Saturday due to storm Amy. Approximately 80 incoming flights to Amsterdam were also cancelled, according to a spokesperson.

Most of the affected flights were operated by KLM, with many routes heading west to destinations such as the United Kingdom. Passengers from cancelled flights are being rebooked on the next available services.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds has been issued across the Netherlands, similar to the alert in Belgium.

