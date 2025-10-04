Belgian prisons are unable to serve inmates enough food

Lantin prison. Credit: Belga

Prisons in Belgium are struggling to provide inmates with adequate meals due to overpopulation and budgetary constraints, according to Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden.

In response to a parliamentary question from MP Khalil Aouasti, Minister Verlinden acknowledged issues such as food shortages, insufficient portions, and poor quality and punctuality of meal distribution. These problems are directly tied to overcrowding, outdated kitchen infrastructure, and mismatched budgets.

In traditional prisons, the daily food allowance per inmate is approximately €7.50, which varies depending on the type of facility. However, this amount has not been adjusted to address the increasing strains caused by overpopulation.

When contacted by media Le Soir, Minister Verlinden’s office admitted that judicial resources are lacking. “The budget is insufficient, and everyone knows it,” they stated. The Prison Administration confirmed that budgets are calculated based on the theoretical capacity of prisons rather than their actual populations, exacerbating the crisis.

This issue highlights how overpopulation, combined with inadequate financial planning, is severely impacting prison conditions.

Related News