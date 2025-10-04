Brussels outer ring faces significant disruptions near Jette

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Three separate incidents involving eight vehicles have caused significant traffic disruption on the Brussels Outer Ring near Jette.

According to Peter Bruyninckx, spokesperson for the Flemish Traffic Centre, vehicles involved in the accidents are spread across all lanes, leaving only partial use of the right lane. “This makes passage extremely difficult,” he explained.

No lorries were involved in the collisions. The accidents primarily involved cars and a light delivery van. “Most of the vehicles need towing,” Bruyninckx added. “A towing service is already on site, but it’s unclear how long the operation will take.”

As of shortly before 13:00, the traffic jam had extended to nearly five kilometres. The Flemish Traffic Centre strongly advises avoiding the area.

Long-distance traffic is being redirected via Antwerp and drivers are also encouraged to use the Inner Ring as an alternative route.

