Body of cyclist found near Dutch Border

Dutch police. Credit: Belga

A lifeless body was discovered on Saturday morning near the Hazeldonk border between Belgium and the Netherlands.

The deceased man was reportedly involved in a collision while riding a bicycle. The driver responsible for the crash left the scene but has since reported themselves to the police.

According to Dutch police, the suspect is a Belgian resident. This was confirmed in a statement shared on the social media platform X.

Authorities from both Belgium and the Netherlands have launched a joint investigation into the incident.

The suspect will provide a statement as part of the inquiry. Police are urging potential witnesses to come forward and share any useful information.

The identity of the victim has not yet been determined.

