UK: At least three dead in car and stabbing attack outside Manchester synagogue

Members of the emergency services evacuate members of the community near Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester, on 2 October 2025. Credit: Belga/ Paul Currie / AFP

An attack on Thursday morning outside a synagogue in Manchester left at least three people dead, including the perpetrator, announced the local police. Two people have been detained.

The local authorities were called to the synagogue in Crumpsall at around 09:30. According to a statement from Greater Manchester Police, a car had driven into pedestrians and a man had been stabbed.

Law enforcement officers shot the suspect of the attack. The police had to wait for a bomb disposal unit before confirming if he was dead, as it was suspected that he was carrying "suspicious items."

According to the BBC and The Guardian, a controlled explosion by the synagogue has taken place.

On Thursday afternoon, the counter-terrorism unit in London revealed that two people were arrested in connection with the case.

"Our specialist teams are now investigating what happened...and are working closely with Greater Manchester Police," said the head of the counter-terrorism group, Laurence Taylor.

The incident took place on the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. On this day, people of the Jewish faith traditionally go to synagogue.

The British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reacted to the news of the attack on social media. "I’m appalled by the attack at a synagogue in Crumpsall. The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific," he said.

Starmer, who is currently in Copenhagen for a European summit, is set to return to the United Kingdom. A security meeting will take place in London later today.

"My thoughts are with the loved ones of everyone who has been affected, and I thank the security services and all the first responders," the British Prime Minister added.

