Deadly traffic accident on E40 towards Brussels causes major disruption

By The Brussels Times Newsroom
Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

An accident on the E40 towards Brussels near Ternat during the night from Saturday to Sunday has blocked the left, middle, and right lanes, according to the Flemish Traffic Centre.

A fifty-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a traffic accident on the E40 in Ternat on Sunday morning, according to the Halle-Vilvoorde public prosecutor's office. The driver of the car that hit the motorcyclist fled the scene.

The accident happened at around 4:30 last night. It is still unclear exactly what happened. The public prosecutor's office has appointed a traffic expert, a forensic doctor and the laboratory is also going to the scene.

Drivers travelling from Ghent towards Hasselt are advised to reroute via Antwerp.

