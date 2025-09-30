Four injured in traffic accident outside of Brussels

Emergency services' vehicles. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Four people were injured in a traffic accident on Monday night on the A12 motorway between Brussels and Antwerp, near Wolvertem, according to the Vlaams-Brabant West Fire Brigade.

Four vehicles collided around 22:15 under unclear circumstances, with one car veering off into the roadside verge. Two passengers in another vehicle were trapped by the impact and had to be freed by firefighters.

Four individuals were injured and taken to the hospital. Details about their condition have not been disclosed.

The accident initially blocked two lanes in the direction of Antwerp. The road was cleared and fully reopened by around midnight.

Related News