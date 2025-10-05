Flemish Christian Democrats want to expand maternity care

Credit: Belga

Flemish Christian Democrats (CD&V) are advocating for postpartum care to be extended up to six months after childbirth, made universally accessible across Flanders, and affordable for all families.

Postpartum care, a form of family support that helps families adjust to life with a newborn, is currently available from one month before birth to three months after. Over the past decade, demand for these services has nearly doubled in Flanders, increasing from 9,713 requests in 2013 to 18,056 in 2024, according to data gathered by Flemish MP Katrien Schryvers.

Schryvers, alongside fellow MP Toon Vandeurzen, is pushing to expand the eligibility period for postpartum care from three to six months after childbirth, highlighting its importance for family well-being. Both believe the service should be formally recognised as a distinct category of healthcare.

CD&V is also calling for an expansion of services across all regions of Flanders. Schryvers noted disparities in access, saying that in 2024, 40% of families with newborns in West Flanders used postpartum care, compared to fewer than 25% in Antwerp. She advocates for a more uniform and equitable provision of care across all provinces.

Finally, the party wants to address the cost of these services. Vandeurzen stressed the importance of affordability, proposing a revised, tailored contribution framework to ensure all families can access postpartum care without financial strain.

Related News