Brussels Ring to close overnight between Léonard and Quatre Bras tunnels

Credit : Belga

The Brussels Ring will be partially closed in both directions between the Léonard and Quatre Bras tunnels on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, the Flemish Agency for Roads and Traffic (AWV) has announced.

The closure, scheduled between 1 a.m and 3 a.m, is needed to remove damaged signs.

Traffic coming from Namur, Waterloo, and Zaventem will be diverted in both directions via the E411 towards Brussels, the Vorstlaan (R22) and the Tervurenlaan (N3). The motorway is expected to reopen after two hours of work, provided everything goes according to plan, the AWV said.

On the E411, where renovation work on the Léonard interchange tunnels is ongoing until the end of the year, one lane will remain open towards Brussels, while two lanes will stay available for traffic heading to Namur.

Related News