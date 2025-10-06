Schaerbeek stabbing victim's life not in danger anymore

Town Hall of Schaerbeek. Credit: Bekga/Thierry Roge

A 35-year-old man stabbed in Schaerbeek on Sunday is no longer in critical condition, the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office reported on Monday.

The incident occurred around 14:30 on Rue d’Aerschot. Police from the Brussels-North zone discovered the victim at the scene, and emergency services quickly transported him to hospital for treatment.

The man had sustained serious injuries to his chest, reportedly from a knife attack, according to police spokesperson Katlien Breugelmans.

A 39-year-old suspect was immediately arrested and taken into custody. A spokesperson for the Public Prosecutor’s Office revealed that the suspect is already known to police for previous offences.

An investigation has been launched, and a judge has been appointed to examine the case as an attempted murder.

Federal forensic teams and a medical examiner conducted on-site examinations to determine the exact circumstances of the incident, which remain under investigation.

