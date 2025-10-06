Ships blocked due to Belgian maritime pilots protesting pension reform

A container ship pictured in the Port of Antwerp harbor on Monday 31 March 2025. Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

A total of 64 ships are currently delayed on the North Sea, the Scheldt, and in Flemish ports due to ongoing industrial action by maritime pilots.

The delays were announced by the Flemish Agency for Maritime Services and Coast on Monday afternoon.

"There is still radio silence. We are still patiently waiting for a response from the government to begin negotiations," said the chairman of the Pilots’ Professional Association, Francis Baetens.

In Antwerp’s port, 22 ships are at a standstill awaiting clearance to depart. In Ghent and Zeebrugge, there are five vessels idling altogether. Meanwhile, 37 ships are anchored on the North Sea, waiting to navigate the Scheldt.

As of Monday morning, around 60 ships had been immobilised on Flemish waters. During the afternoon, 49 of those vessels were able to proceed, as they had either Flemish or Dutch pilots aboard.

The pilots have limited their working hours during this action, seriously disrupting port operations and increasing waiting times.

As the delays ripple through inland navigation, many shipping companies are reviewing their schedules or rerouting their vessels.

The maritime pilots have been expressing dissatisfaction with federal pension reforms for several months. On 31 March, they caused significant disruptions to shipping traffic during a national strike.

Their concerns include the unequal treatment of the second pillar of pilots’ pensions compared to those in other employment schemes.

