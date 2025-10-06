Questions raised over 'police brutality' at Gaza flotilla protests in Brussels

Police are seen in front of the European Parliament during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Brussels, on Thursday 02 October 2025. Credit: Belga

The Belgian Green parties Ecolo and Groen have called out the police's actions during last Thursday’s demonstrations in support of the humanitarian flotilla for Gaza.

On Monday, they announced plans to question Interior Minister Bernard Quintin and Brussels Mayor Philippe Close about clashes between police and protesters during last week's protest.

In a statement released on Monday, both parties condemned what they called "police brutality" and demanded clear answers.

Authorities had made four judicial arrests during the protests, and witnesses reported the use of excessive force by law enforcement officers.

"Rajae Maouane will question Mayor Philippe Close and Interior Minister Quintin: answers must be provided, and, above all, this repression must stop immediately," said the joint statement.

Ecolo and Groen emphasised that the right to protest is fundamental in a democracy.

"However, on 2 October, we witnessed unacceptable actions during the demonstrations in support of Gaza’s flotillas: police officers using tear gas on fleeing protesters and citizens being chased down while simply exercising their legitimate rights. This is intolerable," the statement continued.

The parties argued that Thursday’s events are part of a broader pattern of escalating police misconduct and violence.

"We demand clarity and transparency about what transpired. We want the truth, not hollow justifications, as we have seen repeatedly in recent months whenever the police act disproportionately and unlawfully."

Local Ixelles authorities, including the mayor and police, will also face questions regarding their handling of the situation.

