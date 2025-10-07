Antwerp fishmongers shut down in money laundering case

Illustration picture shows various fishes at fishmonger's shop Meershaut in Ledeberg, Wednesday 14 June 2006. Credit: Belga

A fish shop in the Kiel district has been sealed as part of a money laundering investigation, according to prosecutors on Tuesday.

On 2 October, police carried out an inspection in collaboration with the fraud prevention unit of the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC).

During the inspection, authorities reportedly discovered several operational violations. The shop’s accounting records were also seized.

The fish shop, located on Abdijstraat, had already been temporarily closed a month ago by the FASFC due to breaches of food hygiene and safety regulations. At that time, the entire stock of fish had to be destroyed.

Police investigations by the DIFA team (Direct and Indirect Financial Approach) are said to focus on businesses linked to drug-related families or services catering to the drug trade.

