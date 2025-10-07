Over 40 arrests in Brussels anti-drug police operation

Forensic police pictured in action on the scene of a shooting in the Chaussee de Mons street in Cureghem, Anderlecht, Brussels on Friday 18 April 2025. Credit: Belga

Forty-six people were arrested in Brussels following a large-scale police operation targeting drug trafficking and organised crime, the Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday.

The operation took place on 3 October across all six police zones in the Brussels region, in cooperation with federal police.

This announcement comes in the wake of a violent weekend, including a shooting incident in Saint-Gilles and on Boulevard du Midi, prompting authorities to emphasise the need for continued efforts.

"The incidents this weekend show once again the necessity of such operations," said Brussels Public Prosecutor Julien Moinil, thanking police forces for their ongoing commitment.

In addition to the arrests, the operation resulted in 52 drug-related reports and 68 weapons-related offences.

The prosecutor specified that all individuals caught in the act faced appropriate legal action, ranging from fines and expedited court summons to arrest warrants for the most serious offences.

Police also noted numerous traffic violations, issuing 18 reports for drink-driving and 13 for driving under the influence of drugs.

"Behind every accident lies a human story. Victims and their families deserve a justice system that prioritises them and acts decisively to prevent such tragedies," Moinil concluded.

Related News