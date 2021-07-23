   
Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine approved for children aged 12-17 in EU
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 July, 2021
Latest News:
Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine approved for children aged 12-17...
Code Orange: Wallonia begins emergency dredging to limit...
Orange alert issued for new thunderstorms...
Explained: when does the validity of a PCR...
Amidst disasters, a new report from UN climate...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 July 2021
    Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine approved for children aged 12-17 in EU
    Code Orange: Wallonia begins emergency dredging to limit risk of new floods
    Orange alert issued for new thunderstorms
    Explained: when does the validity of a PCR test start?
    Amidst disasters, a new report from UN climate experts
    Neutral zone for asylum closed to all but hunger strikers
    Menneken Pis dressed in Team Belgium outfit as Olympic Games begins
    Euro dips: European Central Bank President concerned about rising covid infections
    Belgium stops holding coronavirus press conferences, for now
    Historic artifacts from Eastern European Jewish communities seized in New York
    Wallonia calls for vigilance this weekend ahead of rainy forecast
    Belgium in Brief: On The Steps Of The Palace
    Research: Leuven team discover key step in Alzheimer’s process
    Heat waves and water-related hazards most dominant disasters in the past 50 years
    5 facts about the Olympics
    ‘Our heart bleeds’: Pukkelpop cancels this year’s festival after all
    If Pukkelpop can’t meet the conditions, it can’t take place, says Vandenbroucke
    Flood warnings: Why was no action taken earlier?
    Royal Palace in Brussels opens to the public again
    Belgian Triathlete tests positive for Covid-19, will miss part of Tokyo Olympics
    View more
    Share article:

    Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine approved for children aged 12-17 in EU

    Friday, 23 July 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    © Ian Hutchinson for Unsplash

    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has approved the use of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine (called Spikevax) for teenagers aged from 12 to 17, it announced on Friday.

    EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) recommended the granting of an extension of indication for the vaccine to include use in children aged 12 to 17 years. The vaccine is already authorised for use in people aged 18 and above.

    The recommendation for use in children will be the same as in adults: given in two shots in the muscles of the upper arm, four weeks apart.

    Related News:

     

    The effects of Moderna’s vaccine have been investigated in a still ongoing study involving 3,732 children aged 12 to 17 years old, in accordance with Spikevax’s paediatric investigation plan (PIP), which was agreed by EMA’s Paediatric Committee (PDCO).

    The result showed that the vaccine produced a comparable antibody response in 12- to 17-year-olds to that seen in young adults aged 18 to 25 years.

    Additionally, none of 2,163 children receiving the vaccine developed Covid-19, compared with four of 1,073 children given a dummy injection.

    “These results allowed the CHMP to conclude that the efficacy of Moderna’s vaccine in 12- to 17-year-olds is similar to that in adults,” EMA said.

    The most common side effects in children aged 12 to 17 are also similar to those in people aged 18 and above, and include pain and swelling at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle and joint pain, enlarged lymph nodes, chills, nausea, vomiting and fever.

    However, these effects are usually mild or moderate and improve within a few days from the vaccination.

    “The safety and efficacy of the vaccine in both children and adults will continue to be monitored closely as it is used in vaccination campaigns across the Member States,” the EMA added.