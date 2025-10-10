Antwerp mayor and Dutch politician Geert Wilders also targeted in foiled terror plot

Antwerp mayor Els van Doesburg (N-VA) on the left. Dutch politician Geert Wilders on the right. Credit : Belga.

The terrorist plot dismantled by police on Thursday reportedly also planned to target Antwerp mayor Els van Doesburg (N-VA), sources have confirmed to Gazet van Antwerpen.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) was already known to be among the intended targets of the three young men arrested during the anti-terror operation carried out by the Antwerp Federal Judicial Police and the Federal Prosecutor's Office.

According to Gazet van Antwerpen, Deputy Mayor Van Doesburg was also considered a potential target. Like De Wever, she has been informed of the threat by the police. Van Doesburg has declined to comment to the press.

Earlier reports revealed that the suspects intended to use a homemade explosive device attached to a drone to carry out an attack on "local politicians."

Federal police officers conducted raids early Thursday morning at several addresses in Antwerp and Borsbeek. During a search on Sint-Rochusstraat, officers discovered a homemade explosive.

At another location in Borsbeek, investigators searched the home of a 23-year-old Belgian of Chechen descent, where they seized computers and a 3D printer believed to have been used to produce drone components.

Investigators suspect that PM was the primary target, but that Van Doesburg was also at risk.

Geert Wilders responds to reports he was also a target

Dutch politician Geert Wilders has responded to reports that he too may have been among the intended targets of the terror cell.

"It's now being investigated whether this report is true or not. Until I know, I’m not going anywhere," Wilders wrote on X.

As a result, Wilders did not take part in the NOS Radio Debate this afternoon, the traditional launch of the Dutch public broadcaster's election coverage.

On Thursday, Wilders had already reacted to news of the foiled plot against Prime Minister De Wever, writing on X: "Islamic terror knows no borders, only blind hatred and deadly violence. We love life; they love death. Stay strong, Prime Minister De Wever."

