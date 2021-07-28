Belgium in Brief: Would You Look At The Time?

BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.
Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:
In ten days, the Federal Police checked only about a thousand cars for Passenger Locator Forms (PLF) at border crossings into Belgium. Fifteen people were caught with forged coronavirus documents. Read more.
A new map showing the ‘breast places’ designed for nursing mothers who are looking to breastfeed or pump milk in a quiet and safe place without judgement across Belgium has been published as part of a campaign to break taboos in the country. Read More.
The deadly floods which ravaged many areas of Belgium in the last weeks have damaged thousands of homes and other buildings, including the chocolate factory operated by Belgian producer Galler. Read more.
The 2021 edition of BXLBeerFest, set to happen at the end of August, will no longer go ahead due to fears that rising infections in the country could make even the planned scaled-down event impossible. Read more.