Belgium imported twice as much Russian LNG this summer

Ship transporting LNG at the liquid gas terminal of Fluxys, in Zeebrugge Harbour, Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Imports of Russian natural gas to Belgium rose sharply in June, July, and August, according to foreign trade figures released by the National Bank.

The figures show that imports from Russia have risen exceptionally sharply over the past three months, by 113.5% compared to last year. These imports consist of more than two-thirds natural gas, specifically liquefied natural gas (LNG). As the gas price remained low, this represents only higher volumes.

In July and August, LNG imports from Russia even tripled. The strong LNG imports are even causing a shift in Belgium's total trade with Russia: total imports from Russia in the first eight months of the year are approaching total exports for the whole of 2024.

Not all of this imported gas is intended for consumption in Belgium. A large portion is destined for re-export, often to other EU Member States.

The gas enters Belgium via Zeebrugge, a major hub for the global LNG trade.

The European Union wants to impose stricter restrictions on Russian gas imports starting in 2027, similar to the restrictions already in place for Russian oil and coal.

