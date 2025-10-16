Belgium in Brief: Queueing to enter Europe?

Credit: Belga

If you frequently travel between the EU and the UK, the US or other third countries, you may have noticed that something changed last weekend.

The EU's much-postponed Entry-Exit System (EES) was finally implemented at the bloc's external borders on Sunday – requiring non-EU nationals to register their fingerprints and agree to be photographed when they are leaving or entering 29 (mainly EU) countries.

While the roll-out will take place gradually to allow authorities and travellers to adjust to the new procedures and avoid long queues, the new system already appeared to have had a severe impact on travel this weekend: non-EU travellers say they were left waiting for three hours at Brussels Airport.

One American passenger told The Brussels Times that when she got off the plane in Belgium, she entered a long hallway where her wait began. "There was nobody there to brief you or tell you what was going on."

When approached by The Brussels Times, a Brussels Airport press officer could not confirm that the long waiting times were due to the Entry-Exit system, but said it was a "peak moment" with many passengers arriving at once.

Have you been experiencing issues? Let us know!

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

Following the introduction of the EU's new biometric border checks this week, people arriving in Brussels from outside the EU had a long wait on their hands. Read more.

One of the most beautiful houses in the country, the iconic Saint-Cyr house in Square Ambiorix, has been put on the market. Read more.

Since its inception in 1831, the importance of the 'upper house' in Belgium's political system has been constantly debated. Read more.

British union RMT says Eurostar employees are facing increasing pressure at work, citing reduced train reliability and safety issues. Read more.

Hegseth was returning from a brief trip to Brussels, where he attended a NATO meeting of defence ministers to discuss security in Ukraine. Read more.

Consumer rights group Euroconsumers has urged the European Commission to take responsibility for ending what it calls "unfair and confusing" hand luggage fees imposed by budget airlines. Read more.

NATO forces have full authority to eliminate any aircraft within its airspace that poses a genuine threat, Secretary-General Mark Rutte says. Read more.